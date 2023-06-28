Bear Activity Prompts Tent Camping Restrictions at Many Glacier

Glacier National Park on Tuesday announced a restriction on tent camping at the Many Glacier Campground due to bear activity, temporarily limiting overnight stays to hard-sided camping only.

This means that tents, sleeping hammocks, and soft-sided campers will not be permitted until further notice. Camper vehicles such as VW buses and pickup trucks with small canvas pop-ups are allowed as long as the canvas is not exposed.

The restriction for hard-sided camping only is the result of recent bear activity. The Many Glacier backcountry wilderness campground has been closed due to bear activity.

“Many Glacier campground has been posted for bear frequenting and the campground is currently restricted to hard-sided campers only,” according to a statement from the park. “A bear may have received a food reward. Rangers are investigating. These closures are not unusual when bears are hovering in the area.”