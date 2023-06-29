Fugitive Arrested in Libby

Lincoln County law enforcement on Wednesday arrested an armed fugitive accused of committing a murder in Michigan and who was the subject of a nationwide manhunt, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) news release.

Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42, was booked in the Lincoln County Detention Center on June 28 on homicide and firearm charges.

LCSO deputies and the Libby police chief responded to a citizen report of a possible sighting of Mobley, who was considered armed and dangerous, at Mac’s Market north of Libby.

Mobley will make an initial appearance in Lincoln County Justice Court pending his extradition to Michigan.