Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1.1 Million

Elmo

Where: 46609 Spinnaker Dr.

Price: $1,175,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,579

This charming waterfront home on Flathead Lake in peaceful North Big Arm Bay has large windows, a bright kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and two propane stoves. Enjoy your own private lake frontage just steps from a spacious covered deck. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 22213386

Bigfork

Where: 185 Sylvan Dr.

Price: $1,100,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,700

This property encapsulates feelings of comfort and home on 2.49 acres just two miles south of the village of Bigfork. The open living concept merges into the kitchen and dining area creating a wonderful place to congregate. The fully finished basement includes a theater area and bonus room. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30007796

Columbia Falls

Where: 1810 Columbia Falls Stage Rd.

Price: $1,125,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,218

Settle into this spacious home on 10 acres with big views of the Swan Mountain Range. The home was extensively remodeled 15 years ago and has a large recreation room and wet bar. The property is fenced for horses and includes a three-bay garage and metal building for storage or farm equipment. Bigfork Brokers

MLS Number: 30007284

Kalispell

Where: 30 Wildman Way

Price: $1,100,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,893

This spectacular custom-built home sits on a 1.16-acre fenced and landscaped lot. It features high-end finishes, including granite counters, shaker cabinets, alder doors and trim, walk-in pantry and eight-burner gas grill. There is also a huge bonus room above the three-car garage. RE/MAX River View

MLS Number: 30003611

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]