Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1.1 Million

Elmo
Where: 46609 Spinnaker Dr.
Price: $1,175,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,579
This charming waterfront home on Flathead Lake in peaceful North Big Arm Bay has large windows, a bright kitchen, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings and two propane stoves. Enjoy your own private lake frontage just steps from a spacious covered deck. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 22213386
Bigfork
Where: 185 Sylvan Dr.
Price: $1,100,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,700
This property encapsulates feelings of comfort and home on 2.49 acres just two miles south of the village of Bigfork. The open living concept merges into the kitchen and dining area creating a wonderful place to congregate. The fully finished basement includes a theater area and bonus room. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30007796
Columbia Falls
Where: 1810 Columbia Falls Stage Rd.
Price: $1,125,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 3,218
Settle into this spacious home on 10 acres with big views of the Swan Mountain Range. The home was extensively remodeled 15 years ago and has a large recreation room and wet bar. The property is fenced for horses and includes a three-bay garage and metal building for storage or farm equipment. Bigfork Brokers
MLS Number: 30007284
Kalispell
Where: 30 Wildman Way
Price: $1,100,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 2,893
This spectacular custom-built home sits on a 1.16-acre fenced and landscaped lot. It features high-end finishes, including granite counters, shaker cabinets, alder doors and trim, walk-in pantry and eight-burner gas grill. There is also a huge bonus room above the three-car garage. RE/MAX River View
MLS Number: 30003611
