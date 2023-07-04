Two Killed in Head-on Collision in Columbia Falls

Two people were killed in a head-on collision Monday evening in Columbia Falls after a vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 2 crossed the center turn lane into oncoming traffic around 7 p.m., according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash, which happened July 3 near mile marker 131, took the life of a 19-year-old man from Hungry Horse who was a passenger in the eastbound Chevrolet pickup that crossed the center lane. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A 21-year-old Kalispell woman driving a Toyota truck struck by the Chevrolet was also killed. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The 15-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was injured in the crash as was an 18-year-old passenger. A 4-year-old passenger in the Toyota was also injured.

Alcohol, drugs and speeding are all suspected to be factors in the crash, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.