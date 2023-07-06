Thursday!Fest Returns for Two Events this Summer

The Kalispell Downtown Association announced this week that Thursday!Fest, the free family-friendly street party, is returning to downtown Kalispell for only two events this summer.

The first Thursday!Fest is scheduled for July 13 and will feature the Marshall Catch Band, and the second will be held on Aug. 31. The festivities are located on Second Avenue East between First and Second Street East in front of the Northwest Montana History Museum.

The events run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and include food vendors, beer and wine garden and activities for kids. Dogs will not be allowed inside the premises this year.

The downtown association is looking for volunteers on both dates. And those interested can sign up here. For more information on the Kalispell Downtown Association, visit downtownkalispell.com.