Safe and Courteous Boating

Sightseeing, cruising or pulling a boarder or skier?

Recently there appears to be more and more boaters who are not aware of the regulations relating to water safety. Boats coming too close to shore, putting up wakes up to 3’ or more are endangering swimmers, shoreline and property.

Please consider and respect the law for the safety and consideration of others.

According to Montanan law, all watercraft operating on public lakes and reservoirs greater than 35 surface acres within the western fishing district are limited to no-wake speed from the shoreline to 200 feet from the shoreline.

The exceptions include:

• PWC which must maintain a minimum operating speed to remain upright and maneuver in the water may travel at that minimum operating speed following the most direct route through the no wake zone to and from shore.

• Motorized watercraft towing a skier from or to a dock or the shore, except that watercraft must travel the most direct route through the no-wake zone.

We all want to enjoy our time on the lake, the regulations are made to provide for the safety of all. Following the regulations will significantly reduce the chance of personal injuries and property damage.

Terry Myhre

Lakeside