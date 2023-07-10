Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 290 Steeles Dr.

Price: $499,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,800

This renovated farmhouse sits on a large lot and includes a guesthouse. The main home has three bedrooms and one bath and the property has a large detached three-car garage with attached storage room. There is also an outdoor entertaining space with apple and cherry trees. Western Montana Real Estate

MLS Number: 30008595

Kalispell

Where: 841 Mountain Vista Way

Price: $499,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,282

This charming home in the Meadow’s Edge Subdivision is situated on a corner lot with plenty of curb appeal. The bright and airy living space features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an air conditioning system. The conveniently located property also has a two-car garage and underground sprinklers. Windermere Real Estate

MLS Number: 30006667

Bigfork

Where: 119 O’Brien Terrace

Price: $459,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath condo

Square Feet: 1,564

This condo in the charming village of Bigfork has new appliances, carpet and flooring. The roomy home offers a worry-free lifestyle – the HOA takes care of the grounds and building maintenance – and has a gas fireplace and fenced backyard. A new roof was installed earlier this year. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30004611

Kalispell

Where: 287 Kings Way

Price: $469,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,370

This home now under construction is centrally located and sits on a 0.23-acre lot. The home has beautiful finishes, including LVP flooring, granite counters, gas furnace, stainless steel appliances, landscaping and more. Montana Real Estate Associates

MLS Number: 30003998

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]