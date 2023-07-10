Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 290 Steeles Dr.
Price: $499,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,800
This renovated farmhouse sits on a large lot and includes a guesthouse. The main home has three bedrooms and one bath and the property has a large detached three-car garage with attached storage room. There is also an outdoor entertaining space with apple and cherry trees. Western Montana Real Estate
MLS Number: 30008595
Kalispell
Where: 841 Mountain Vista Way
Price: $499,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,282
This charming home in the Meadow’s Edge Subdivision is situated on a corner lot with plenty of curb appeal. The bright and airy living space features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and an air conditioning system. The conveniently located property also has a two-car garage and underground sprinklers. Windermere Real Estate
MLS Number: 30006667
Bigfork
Where: 119 O’Brien Terrace
Price: $459,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath condo
Square Feet: 1,564
This condo in the charming village of Bigfork has new appliances, carpet and flooring. The roomy home offers a worry-free lifestyle – the HOA takes care of the grounds and building maintenance – and has a gas fireplace and fenced backyard. A new roof was installed earlier this year. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30004611
Kalispell
Where: 287 Kings Way
Price: $469,900
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,370
This home now under construction is centrally located and sits on a 0.23-acre lot. The home has beautiful finishes, including LVP flooring, granite counters, gas furnace, stainless steel appliances, landscaping and more. Montana Real Estate Associates
MLS Number: 30003998
