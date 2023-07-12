Foy’s Lake Dock Closed Following Vandalism

Flathead County Parks and Recreation has closed the docks and restrooms at a public access site at Foy’s Lake west of Kalispell after the facilities were vandalized on July 11. According to a county press release, vandals broke the welds and undergirding of the docks, allowing pieces of it to float across Foy’s Lake.

In addition, windows in the public restrooms were broken, debris from lit fireworks was found inside and a concrete parking barrier was set on top of the bathrooms.

The county parks and recreation department began retrieving and repairing the docks Wednesday morning, but there is currently no estimate for when the docks will be reopened to the public. County officials ask the public avoid the lake and dock areas while workers repair the damage.

If anyone heard or saw something related to the incident, they can report it to the sheriff’s office at (406) 758-5585 or the parks and recreation department at (406) 758-5800.

Correction — The Lone Pine State Park public access along Foy’s Lake was not vandalized, as was initially reported by the county.