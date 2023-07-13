Heart Butte Man Sentenced to Prison for Murdering Woman on Blackfeet Indian Reservation

A Heart Butte man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years and 10 months in prison for murdering a woman during an argument on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, according U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Terrance Travis Aimsback, 35, had already pleaded guilty in March to second degree murder.

“Aimsback earned this significant sentence based on his violent conduct that led to murdering his romantic partner,” Laslovich said in a prepared statement. “We will, and we must, hold perpetrators of violence against Native American women accountable. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s movement is one of the most important causes of our time, which is why our office will continue to seek justice for victims to ensure Native women and girls are protected.”

The government alleged that Aimsback murdered the victim by beating her to death with a stick and then initially lied to law enforcement to try to cover up the death. On Nov. 24, 2022, Aimsback called 911, claiming the victim would not wake up, although she was still breathing. Law enforcement officers arrived and found that she had died hours earlier.

When interviewed, Aimsback admitted he killed the victim during an argument. Aimsback and the woman were in a romantic relationship at the time.

According to an offer of proof submitted by prosecutors, both Aimsback and the victim, identified in court records only as “Jane Done,” are enrolled members of the Blackfeet Nation.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided over the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy J. Racicot and Ryan G. Weldon prosecuted the case. The FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and Pondera County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.