Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Bigfork

Where: 44 Gage Terrace

Price: $759,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,584

Located on the outskirts of Bigfork Village, this home features cathedral ceilings, an open floor plan and stunning views of the surrounding mountains with glimpses of Flathead Lake. The home sits on a beautifully landscaped large corner lot and includes a fenced backyard, oversized garage and covered patio. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30010334

Somers

Where: 1024 Mackinaw Lp.

Price: $749,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,676

This spacious home boasts ample living space with an open floor plan and comfortable bedrooms. It features two living areas, a large fully fenced backyard and an attached three-car garage with plenty of room for storage. The home is being sold fully turnkey. Century 21 Deaton and Company Real Estate

MLS Number: 30008458

Kalispell

Where: 112 Sweetgrass Rd.

Price: $749,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,108

This spacious single-level home is located in a peaceful and beautiful setting on a 0.46-acre landscaped lot. The home has a cozy fireplace, formal dining room, two-car heated garage and large fenced backyard. Sit on your front porch and take in spectacular mountain views. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30007902

Lakeside

Where: 141 Timberlake Dr.

Price: $749,998

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,798

This meticulously maintained home features brand new kitchen appliances along with recently updated double pane windows and new metal roof. The property is beautifully landscaped with gardens and outdoor areas perfect for relaxing or entertaining guests while enjoying Flathead Lake views. Glacier Sotheby’s

MLS Number: 30005078

