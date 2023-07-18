Execution of Search Warrant Creates Multi-day Police Presence in Kila

Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a search warrant near Sky Gate Road in Kila, creating a “large police presence” that is likely to continue for several days, according to the Kalispell Police Department (KPD).

KPD has been working with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to execute the search warrant since Monday.

Officials provided no additional details about the investigation other than to say it is ongoing. Authorities said there are no access concerns for residents and no threat to public safety. Law enforcement agencies will provide an update when the warrant service is completed.

“This investigation is ongoing, and we appreciate the public’s patience as law enforcement works to complete the search,” according to the KPD press release. “The Police Department would like to reiterate that there is no concern for public safety.”

Anyone with questions can contact Captain Ryan Bartholomew at [email protected]kalispell.com or (406) 758-7793 with any questions.