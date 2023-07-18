Officers Investigating Kalispell Shooting

Kalispell police officers responded to a reported shooting at 3:41 a.m. Tuesday on the northwest side of the city in the area of Teton Street and Hawthorne Avenue. Once there, law enforcement located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Logan Health and, according to a press release from the Kalispell Police Department, is undergoing surgery at this time. Right now, no arrests have been made.

Officers are actively working the crime scene and speaking to witnesses. If anyone has information about the case, they should contact Detective Sergeant Karen Webster at (406) 758-7794.

This story will be updated.