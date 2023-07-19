Browning Man Charged with Murder Pleads Not Guilty

A Browning man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a woman on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three charges.

Paul Andrew Vielle, 58, remains detained pending further proceedings, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich. He is charged with first degree murder, second degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse.

According to the indictment, Vielle forced the victim into a sexual act on April 22 near Cut Bank John Coulee before allegedly killing her by “cold exposure.” If found guilty, Vielle faces a mandatory term of life imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston is presiding over the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs, FBI, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services, Glacier County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol.