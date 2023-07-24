Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Somers
Where: 331 Deer Creek Rd.
Price: $959,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,241
This new modern farmhouse-style home sits on 1.45 acres and features a light and bright design with rustic wood accents, large picture windows and a spacious master suite. The home also includes a beautiful rock fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a covered patio and beautifully landscaped yard. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30010060
Columbia Falls
Where: 1515 Moose Crossing
Price: $985,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,592
Enjoy stunning Glacier National Park views from this Amish hand-peeled log home on 20 forested acres. The home features vaulted ceilings, massive windows, wood and tile floors and custom finishes. This off-grid home has an alternate power system of three generators, solar panels, batteries and invertor. RE/MAX Mountain View
MLS Number: 30004887
Whitefish
Where: 1045 Creekview Dr.
Price: $998,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,640
This meticulously maintained rancher has high-quality finishes, including a gas fireplace, wood floors and a true master suite. The oasis-like backyard beams with blooming perennials and professional landscaping. Plant your roots in this lovely Whitefish retreat. National Parks Realty
MLS Number: 30008638
Kalispell
Where: 110 Many Lakes Dr.
Price: $965,000
What: Four-bedroom, five-bath home
Square Feet: 3,325
This home and detached garage sit on more than 5 acres in Creston and have been completely remodeled inside and out. The home has two living rooms, a large kitchen with bar seating, and a wood stove and wood-burning fireplace. The property is fenced for horses. Westward Bound Real Estate
MLS Number: 30004007
