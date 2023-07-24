Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Somers

Where: 331 Deer Creek Rd.

Price: $959,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,241

This new modern farmhouse-style home sits on 1.45 acres and features a light and bright design with rustic wood accents, large picture windows and a spacious master suite. The home also includes a beautiful rock fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a covered patio and beautifully landscaped yard. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30010060

Columbia Falls

Where: 1515 Moose Crossing

Price: $985,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,592

Enjoy stunning Glacier National Park views from this Amish hand-peeled log home on 20 forested acres. The home features vaulted ceilings, massive windows, wood and tile floors and custom finishes. This off-grid home has an alternate power system of three generators, solar panels, batteries and invertor. RE/MAX Mountain View

MLS Number: 30004887

Whitefish

Where: 1045 Creekview Dr.

Price: $998,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,640

This meticulously maintained rancher has high-quality finishes, including a gas fireplace, wood floors and a true master suite. The oasis-like backyard beams with blooming perennials and professional landscaping. Plant your roots in this lovely Whitefish retreat. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30008638

Kalispell

Where: 110 Many Lakes Dr.

Price: $965,000

What: Four-bedroom, five-bath home

Square Feet: 3,325

This home and detached garage sit on more than 5 acres in Creston and have been completely remodeled inside and out. The home has two living rooms, a large kitchen with bar seating, and a wood stove and wood-burning fireplace. The property is fenced for horses. Westward Bound Real Estate

MLS Number: 30004007

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]