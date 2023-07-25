fbpx
Authorities Identify Human Remains Found Near Polebridge

According to the Montana State Crime Lab, the 47-year-old Kalispell man died by suicide

By Beacon Staff

Flathead County authorities have identified the body of a 47-year-old Kalispell man whose remains were discovered recently in a remote area north of Polebridge, in an area west of Glacier National Park near Tepee Lake.

According to a Tuesday news release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, analysis by the Montana State Crime Lab identified the remains as those of Jared McManus, whose family members reported him missing around July 2 after he didn’t return from a camping trip in the area.

The cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide, the release states.  

