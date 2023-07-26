Paving Work Begins on Kalispell Roads

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and LHC Inc. announced that they will begin paving portions of four roads as part of the Kalispell Urban Pavement Preservation project.

Crews will begin resurfacing work July 26 on Woodland Park Drive and Conrad Drive, before moving to West Evergreen Drive, and finally East Reserve Drive. The various projects are anticipated to take a few weeks to complete.

“Driveway access in the project area may be interrupted during work,” John Schmidt, MDT Missoula District Construction Engineer, said in a press release. “Following paving at these locations, a seal and cover (chip seal) will be applied.”

Traffic control will vary at each project location. However, motorists can expect reduced speed limits and should anticipate traffic being reduced to a single lane at times, with width restrictions in place at each location.

Additional roadwork is scheduled for later this summer, including chip sealing work on Whitefish Stage Road.

The public is encouraged to visit 511mt.net for the most up-to-date information. More information about the planned improvements and construction activities can be found at: www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/kalispellurban/.