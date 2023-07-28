Authorities Investigate Shooting Involving Juvenile

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Marion shooting that left a 15-year-old male injured Friday morning, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting near Moose Crossing at 10:42 a.m. on July 28 where they found a teenager who had been shot.
The juvenile was transferred for medical treatment, the release states.
There is no concern for public safety, according to officials.
