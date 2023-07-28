Glacier Park International Airport to Conduct Emergency Exercise Drill

Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) will conduct an emergency drill on Saturday, July 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The drill will involve airport staff, emergency responders and law enforcement participation, according to a Friday morning news release from airport administrators.

“During the drill, there will be an increased presence of emergency vehicles and personnel at the airport as early as noon on Saturday,” the release states. “However, there is no need for alarm. This is simply a drill to test our emergency response procedures. The public should not be concerned when seeing additional enforcement officers over the weekend.”

The goal of the drill is to provide real-time simulated emergency response scenarios and ensure that all staff are familiar with their roles in the event of an actual emergency.

The public is asked to avoid the airport during the drill, if possible. However, if you are at the airport during the training, please do not be alarmed by the increased activity.

GPIA is committed to passenger and community safety. Drills are conducted every three years to meet Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements.