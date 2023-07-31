Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $375,000

Kalispell

Where: 1244 Fifth Ave. E.

Price: $364,900

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,266

This adorable eastside home sits on a corner lot and has a wood stove, wood floors and many built-ins. The exterior features a large covered patio, fenced backyard, fire pit, rustic shed, carport and some nice trees, including an impressive apricot tree. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30010652

Rollins

Where: 476 Peach Park Lp.

Price: $399,000

What: One-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 408

This rustic cabin in the woods is comes completely furnished and sits on 4.53 acres with Flathead Lake and Mission Mountain views. Recreational opportunities are endless on this property that includes a storage shed, fire pit, and deeded shared lake access down the road in Dayton. Infinity Real Estate

MLS Number: 30011080

Marion

Where: 565 Gopher Ln.

Price: $365,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,400

This property has a ton of potential for someone willing to put in some sweat equity. The home sits on 5 acres with plenty of room to build a shop or detached. This could be a great investment for those looking for a little bit of land and some privacy. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30010591

Columbia Falls

Where: 720 First Ave. W.

Price: $351,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 816

This newly remodeled home in downtown Columbia Falls features new windows, doors, flooring, counters, cabinets, and appliances. It has also been freshly painted inside and out. It includes a large storage shed in the fenced backyard and off-street parking in the alley. National Parks Realty

MLS Number: 30010047

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected]