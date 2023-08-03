Wiley Coyote

Styling: Chelsea Martini, Rollins
Photography: Hunter D’Antuono, Kalispell
Models: Cody Baur, owner of Coyote, Columbia Falls; Gail the Dog, Columbia Falls
Location: Lake Mary Ronan, Proctor
What He’s Wearing
Gucci Shoes
$225
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Champion Socks
$4
Ross
Kalispell
Mavi Jean Shorts
$55
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Tommy Hilfiger Tank
$8
TJ Maxx
Kalispell
Vintage Leather Jacket
$380
Manaco
Columbia Falls
Leather Fanny Pack/Cross Body
$155
Tbird Leather
Columbia Falls
Bolo Tie
$175
Bad Rock Metalworks
Columbia Falls
Pointer Ring: Tiffany and Co.
$245
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Middle Finger Ring: William Begay
$175
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Ring Finger: Vintage Jasper and Opal
$215
Coyote
Columbia Falls
1972 Rolex Watch
$8,000
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Silver Wavy Bracelet
$175
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Right Hand Bracelet: Vintage Native
$230
Coyote
Columbia Falls
What She’s Wearing
Red Bandana
$1.99
Western Outdoor
Kalispell
Details
YSL Cowhide Sunglasses
$195
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Vintage Louis Vuitton Bag
$400
Coyote
Kalispell
Hand-Carved Bison Skull
$1500
Joe Hickey
Eureka
Cactus Sculpture
$225
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Road Map
$4
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Brass Magnifying Glass
$28
Station 8
Columbia Falls
Quartz Crystal
$995
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Vintage Mirror
$75
Coyote
Columbia Falls
Canteen
$20
Coyote
Columbia Falls