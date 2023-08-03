fbpx
Lifestyle

Wiley Coyote

Let's hit the road during the dog days of summer in Montana

By Chelsea Martini
Photo by Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Styling: Chelsea Martini, Rollins

Photography: Hunter D’Antuono, Kalispell

Models: Cody Baur, owner of Coyote, Columbia Falls; Gail the Dog, Columbia Falls

Location: Lake Mary Ronan, Proctor

What He’s Wearing

Gucci Shoes

$225

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Champion Socks

$4

Ross

Kalispell

Mavi Jean Shorts

$55

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Tommy Hilfiger Tank

$8

TJ Maxx

Kalispell

Vintage Leather Jacket

$380

Manaco

Columbia Falls

Leather Fanny Pack/Cross Body

$155

Tbird Leather

Columbia Falls

Bolo Tie

$175

Bad Rock Metalworks

Columbia Falls

Pointer Ring: Tiffany and Co.

$245

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Middle Finger Ring: William Begay

$175

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Ring Finger: Vintage Jasper and Opal

$215

Coyote

Columbia Falls

1972 Rolex Watch

$8,000

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Silver Wavy Bracelet

$175

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Right Hand Bracelet: Vintage Native

$230

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

What She’s Wearing

Red Bandana

$1.99

Western Outdoor

Kalispell

Details

YSL Cowhide Sunglasses

$195

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Vintage Louis Vuitton Bag

$400

Coyote

Kalispell

Hand-Carved Bison Skull

$1500

Joe Hickey

Eureka

Cactus Sculpture

$225

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Road Map

$4

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Brass Magnifying Glass

$28

Station 8

Columbia Falls

Quartz Crystal

$995

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Vintage Mirror

$75

Coyote

Columbia Falls

Canteen

$20

Coyote

Columbia Falls

