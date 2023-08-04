Emergency Closure of Sun Road Temporarily Restricts West-side Access to Glacier Park

A motor vehicle accident in Glacier National Park on Thursday prompted the emergency closure of a popular section of the Going-to-the-Sun Road Friday morning that officials predicted could last up to several hours.

Park officials closed the scenic corridor to motorists on Thursday at 5 p.m. between Avalanche Campground and The Loop due to the accident, reopening the road shortly before 10 p.m.

On Friday, park officials announced the Sun Road would be closed between Avalanche Campground and Logan Pass beginning at 10 a.m. Friday “while park staff remove a disabled vehicle.”

“The closure could last up to three hours,” according to the announcement. “No vehicles will be able to pass, including park shuttles.”

