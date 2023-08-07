Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Bigfork

Where: 979 Electric Ave.

Price: $579,949

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,094

This home in a quiet neighborhood is just a short walking distance to downtown Bigfork. Enjoy the vaulted wood ceilings, large kitchen, oversized master, large driveway and fenced backyard. The home also has a new roof, water heater and carpet. Would make an excellent short-term rental. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30007728

Lakeside

Where: 217 Capra Ct.

Price: $595,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,400

This beautifully updated ranch-style home sits on a 0.66-acre lot and has an attached two-car garage. The home also features an open floor plan, pellet stove fireplace, stainless steel appliances and large island. The property includes a fenced yard and deck with stunning lake and mountain views. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30010624

Columbia Falls

Where: 1230 Wildcat Dr.

Price: $579,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,382

Enjoy the convenience of single-level living in this Columbia Falls home with radiant floor heating, central air, a heated double garage and two storage sheds. Power in the backyard shed make it perfect for every type of hobbyist and enthusiasts. Located close to Glacier National Park. Wrangler Real Estate

MLS Number: 30003400

Kalispell

Where: 1909 Stag Ln.

Price: $589,000

What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,160

This home is located at the end of a road and sits on a half-acre with a fully fenced backyard, deck, fire pit and underground sprinklers. It features a large family room on the main floor with an extra family room space below. Updates include a new roof, LED lighting and garage door. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30008147

