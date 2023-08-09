Glacier National Park Proposes Fee Hikes at Most Front Country Campgrounds

Glacier National Park is proposing to hike fee rates at most front country campgrounds in 2024 and at its Apgar group sites in 2025. Public comments on the proposed fee increases will be accepted through Sept. 8.

According to the park’s newsletter announcing the proposed changes, the last major fee rate change occurred in 2007. Campgrounds requiring reservations as well as first come, first served sites would be affected by the proposed change.

“Glacier is a popular front country destination with a high demand for campsites,” park officials stated. “Fee rate increases are necessary to be in closer alignment with nearby campgrounds outside the park that provide similar services. Recreation fees provide a vital source of revenue for maintaining and improving facilities and visitor services.”

The proposed rates for campsites would increase between $3 and $10 depending on the type of site. Some group sites could potentially increase up to $30 while others could decrease to $20.

Park officials explained that recreation fees at campgrounds help pay for trail and campground repairs and improvements, increased accessibility and facility restoration.

“By increasing fees, Glacier National Park will continue to be able to provide and improve services that directly benefit visitors,” the announcement states.

Fee changes would apply to campgrounds at Apgar, Avalanche, Bowman, Cut Bank, Fish Creek, Kintla, Logging Creek, Many Glacier, Quartz Creek, Rising Sun, Sprague Creek, St. Mary, and Two Medicine, as well as group sites at Apgar, Many Glacier, St. Mary, and Two Medicine.

In general, the park has identified the following proposed fee rate changes:

Hiker/bicyclist sites (no vehicles allowed) in all campgrounds would increase from $5 to $8 (St. Mary, Fish Creek, and Many Glacier would not change since current rates are $8).

Standard summer peak-season tent sites would increase from $10-$23 to $15-$30.

Standard off-season tent sites would increase from $10 to $15-$20.

Group sites with maximum capacities of 24 would increase from $60-$65 to $90.

The Apgar group site with a maximum capacity of 15 would decrease from $65 to $45.

The St. Mary off-season group site with a maximum capacity of 24 would decrease from $60 to $40.

Winter camping rates in Apgar and St. Mary would not change. The front country campgrounds affected are reservation based (Apgar, Avalanche, Fish Creek, Many Glacier, Sprague Creek, St. Mary, Two Medicine) and first come, first served (Bowman, Cut Bank, Kintla, Quartz Creek, Logging Creek, Rising Sun).

Reservation campsites are currently booked on Recreation.gov. For reservation campsites, the booking window has typically been six months, generally beginning in November. If the fee rate changes are approved, the booking window for next year would not begin until December 2023 or January 2024 for Apgar, Avalanche, Fish Creek, Many Glacier, Sprague Creek, St. Mary, and Two Medicine campgrounds, depending on campground opening dates. For the following years, the six-month booking window would return to November. Apgar group site fee rates would change in 2025 and the booking window would permanently decrease from one year to six months starting November 2024.

Glacier National Park is accepting public comments on the proposed fee increases until Sept. 8. Comments should be submitted to: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/ GLACCampgroundFees

Comments may also be submitted via mail to: Glacier National Park Office of the Superintendent PO BOX 1 West Glacier, Mont., 59936 Please provide comments by Sept. 8.