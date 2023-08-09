Kalispell Man Sentenced for Illegal Gun Possession

A 36-year-old Kalispell man convicted of illegally possessing firearms was sentenced Aug. 9 to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Matthew Ryan Cubberly pleaded guilty in April to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm before U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy.

According to court documents, Cubberly was convicted of a felony drug crime in Flathead County, which prohibited him from possessing firearms, and was on state supervision when probation officers found firearms during a home visit in March 2022.

During the search, officers found two 12-gauge shotguns next to Cubberly’s bed. The guns had the stocks cut off, and the barrels were less than 18 inches in length, and neither firearm was registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.