Two Hospitalized After Explosion at Clydesdale Outpost

A propane explosion on Aug. 1 critically injured the owner of Whitefish’s Clydesdale Outpost and the manager of the Outpost’s new food truck, which was planned for a soft opening launch the next day, according to the company’s Facebook page.

Matthew Arnold-Ladensack and his partner Ben are the owners of the Clydesdale Outpost, a boutique guest ranch that opened in 2022, eight miles northwest of Whitefish. The 92-acre property includes six cabins, an event barn and a herd of the iconic Clydesdale horses. The Outpost planned to launch a food truck, the Clydesdale Hitch, in August offering sandwiches, salads and soft serve, when the Aug. 1 explosion and subsequent fire destroyed the food truck.

Matthew Arnold-Ladensack and food truck manager Jordan Glosser were prepping food in the truck when the explosion occurred. Firefighters from the Olney and Whitefish fire departments responded to the explosion and fire, which was contained without spreading to nearby buildings on the ranch.

Both victims were transported to Logan Health where the severity of their injuries was assessed, and it was determined both needed to be treated at a burn unit for second- and third-degree burns covering more than a third of each of their bodies. Arnold-Ladensack was airlifted to the Burn Unit ICU at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle while Glosser was transported to Anschutz Medical Burn Center in Denver, Co.

According to updates on his Caring Bridge website, Arnold-Ladensack suffered burns on 33% of his body including all the way around his legs, as well as his hands, palms, arms and face. Glosser experienced burns on 38% of her body and has undergone three surgeries so far.

Both burn victims are in stable condition but face month-long recoveries from their severe injuries with significant medical bills on the line, prompting friends and family to set up GoFundMe pages for both Arnold-Ladensack and Glosser.