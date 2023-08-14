Kalispell Police Investigating Death Near Parkline Trail

Authorities are investigating the death of a 32-year-old Kalispell man who suffered a significant head injury following a physical altercation early Sunday morning near the Parkline Trail, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

Cody Mize, 34, fled the scene and was arrested on felony aggravated assault charges several hours after the incident when officers located him. His last known residence was in California.

KPD officers on Aug. 13 at 1:58 a.m. responded to a report of a physical disturbance near East Railroad Street and Third Avenue East North. A witness told authorities that Mize and another male had been in a physical confrontation that left the 32-year-old unresponsive with a significant head injury. He was transported to Logan Health in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 14, according to the release.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Shane Lidstrom at (406) 758-7780.