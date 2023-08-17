Victim in Kalispell Parkline Death Identified

Authorities have identified the 32-year-old Kalispell man who died early Sunday morning following a physical altercation near the Parkline Trail, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Brian Radabah succumbed to his injuries on Aug. 14 at Logan Health.

Cody Mize, 34, fled the scene and was arrested on felony aggravated assault charges several hours after the Aug. 13 incident when officers located him. His last known residence was in California.

KPD officers on Aug. 13 at 1:58 a.m. responded to a report of a physical disturbance near East Railroad Street and Third Avenue East North. A witness told authorities that Mize and Radabah had been in a physical confrontation and Radabah became unresponsive with a significant head injury. He was transported to Logan Health in critical condition and died on Aug. 14, according to the release.

According to the jail roster, Mize was released from the Flathead County Detention Center on Aug. 15 and charges were not filed against him.

Radabah’s body has been transported to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for a forensic autopsy.

The Kalispell Police Department is investigating the incident.