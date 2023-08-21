Our Chance to Keep Oil and Gas Leasing Responsible

All Montanans now can comment on a rulemaking process with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to ensure that fossil fuel development on BLM land is responsible and does not undermine the agency’s multiple-use mandate, harm wildlife habitat, or allow lease-holding companies to walk away from any clean-up needed. Take a few minutes to let the BLM know that Montanans would like to see future drilling leases only allowed in areas where there is a high likelihood to actually produce oil and gas. The rule would also make sure that companies put up sufficient bonds for drilling activities to make sure sites are fully reclaimed by raising bond amounts for new leases. The rule would also make sure that existing leases come up to those same bond amounts so that companies – not governments and taxpayers – are on the hook to clean up after themselves. Oil and gas development on public lands should be held to the highest standards. Comment before September 22 at www.blm.gov/onshore-oil-and-gas-leasing-rule.

Bret Luedke

Whitefish