Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1.2 Million

Bigfork

Where: 14268 Summit Dr.

Price: $1,245,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,400

This fully remodeled dream home offers ample space for comfortable living. It has an open floor plan, spacious deck, large shop, two-car garage and breathtaking Flathead Lake views. The spacious kitchen is a chef’s delight with modern appliances and plenty of room for culinary creations. eXp Realty

MLS Number: 30011281

Kalispell

Where: 16 Glacier Circle

Price: $1,200,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,193

This modern farmhouse-style home in the coveted Glacier Commons neighborhood sits on .30 manicure acres with upgraded landscaping and a timber-framed gazebo. The home has an open concept main living space and has elevated ceilings, large windows and a spacious kitchen. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30012119

Columbia Falls

Where: 1790 MT Highway 206

Price: $1,200,000

What: One-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,816

This property offers a truly distinctive opportunity on 5 acres. On the main level, an expansive workshop area awaits, adaptable to a variety of uses. Upstairs, there is a charming one-bedroom living space. The property provides ample space for your creative visions to come to life. Beckmans Real Estate

MLS Number: 30012047

Whitefish

Where: 40 Elk Ridge Ln.

Price: $1,250,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,012

This is a rare and unique opportunity. Located just a few miles outside of Whitefish, this home sits on 6.4 acres on top of a rock cliff surrounded by trees with views of the valley and below and surrounding mountains. This timber frame home is unfinished, so you can finish it your way. RE/MAX Mountain View

MLS Number: 30011927

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].