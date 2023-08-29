Browning Man Admits to Stabbing Charges

A 19-year-old Browning man accused of holding a knife to a person’s throat and stabbing another person in the chest admitted to assault charges today, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jaylin John Ridesatthedoor pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and to assault resulting in serious bodily injury before U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Ridesatthedoor on June 28, 2022 pursued a vehicle and slashed two of the tires, broke out a window and tried to pull out his ex-girlfriend, who was inside the vehicle, near Browning on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

When she refused to go with him, Ridesatthedoor started swinging a knife at her and then held it against her throat. Another occupant of the vehicle tried to pull Ridesatthedoor off of the female victim. Ridesatthedoor stabbed him in the chest, and he was flown to an area hospital for life-saving surgery.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kalah A. Paisley is prosecuting the case.