California Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash South of Whitefish

A 41-year-old California man died Tuesday night after striking a power pole with his Honda motorcycle south of Whitefish, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

At 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 29, the motorist drove off the right side of Hodgson Road near Hare Trail, rolled his motorcycle and hit a power pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Drugs, alcohol and high speeds were suspected to be factors in the crash, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.