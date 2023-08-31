Search Underway for Missing Climber in Glacier National Park

Search efforts are underway in Glacier National Park for Adam Fuselier, a 32-year-old man from Castle Pines, Colo. who was reported overdue from a climb on Reynolds Mountain that he reportedly attempted Tuesday.

According to park officials, rangers discovered Fuselier’s vehicle at Logan Pass on Wednesday shortly after he was reported overdue. He was last heard from on Tuesday afternoon.

Rangers described Fuselier as a 6-foot-2-inch, 175-pound Caucasian man with short brown hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing a light green rain jacket.

“Rangers conducted a hasty search yesterday which was cut short by inclement weather,” according to a Thursday news release from park officials. “Another search will be conducted this morning.”

Conditions in the park yesterday morning were rainy, overcast, and foggy. National Weather Service indicates weather becoming more favorable for searchers with decreasing winds and tapered rainfall.

Anyone that may have information or was in the area and saw an individual that fits the description is encouraged to contact the park tip line at 406-888-7077.