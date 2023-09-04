Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Kila

Where: 118 Bales Creek Tr.

Price: $850,000

What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 3,200

This home sits on a beautiful 8-acre property with a mix of meadows and trees and seasonal Bale Creek and is adjacent to Stoltze timber land. Updates include a new roof, solar and battery packs, Trex decking and kitchen. The property is fenced for horses and has a large chicken coop. Flathead Valley Brokers

MLS Number: 30013088

Kalispell

Where: 131 Owl Lp.

Price: $844,900

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,486

This stunning new home in the heart of Kalispell offers a blend of modern luxury and rustic charm. It features a spacious kitchen with top-notch appliances and floating shelves. The single-level home also has easy access to local amenities, including schools and parks. Congress Realty

MLS Number: 30012999

Whitefish

Where: 227 Boulders Rd.

Price: $849,000

What: One-bedroom, one-bath condo

Square Feet: 869

This fully furnished short-term rental is located in The Quarry, between Whitefish Mountain Resort and downtown. It has a beautiful deck with amazing mountain views and the clubhouse features a pool, workout facility and game area. This condo has an excellent rental history. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30011157

Bigfork

Where: 187 Crestview Dr.

Price: $849,900

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,705

This desirable home in an established Bigfork neighborhood sits on just under a half-acre. It features a large kitchen, mud room, wet bar, recreation room and two-car attached garage with a small workshop area. The property has extensive mature landscaping and a fully fenced private backyard. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30012089

