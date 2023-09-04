Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Kila
Where: 118 Bales Creek Tr.
Price: $850,000
What: Five-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 3,200
This home sits on a beautiful 8-acre property with a mix of meadows and trees and seasonal Bale Creek and is adjacent to Stoltze timber land. Updates include a new roof, solar and battery packs, Trex decking and kitchen. The property is fenced for horses and has a large chicken coop. Flathead Valley Brokers
MLS Number: 30013088
Kalispell
Where: 131 Owl Lp.
Price: $844,900
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,486
This stunning new home in the heart of Kalispell offers a blend of modern luxury and rustic charm. It features a spacious kitchen with top-notch appliances and floating shelves. The single-level home also has easy access to local amenities, including schools and parks. Congress Realty
MLS Number: 30012999
Whitefish
Where: 227 Boulders Rd.
Price: $849,000
What: One-bedroom, one-bath condo
Square Feet: 869
This fully furnished short-term rental is located in The Quarry, between Whitefish Mountain Resort and downtown. It has a beautiful deck with amazing mountain views and the clubhouse features a pool, workout facility and game area. This condo has an excellent rental history. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30011157
Bigfork
Where: 187 Crestview Dr.
Price: $849,900
What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,705
This desirable home in an established Bigfork neighborhood sits on just under a half-acre. It features a large kitchen, mud room, wet bar, recreation room and two-car attached garage with a small workshop area. The property has extensive mature landscaping and a fully fenced private backyard. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30012089
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
