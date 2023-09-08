2023 Montana Prep Football Rankings: Week 1

The start to the high school season has seen perennial favorite come out swinging to top the first 406mtsports.com football rankings. Here’s a closer look at the top teams in Class AA and Class A

Class AA: Top-ranked Kalispell Glacier has flexed its muscles early, outscoring its two opponents 93-7 and rolling past Billings Senior 49-7 on the road. Jockeying behind the Wolfpack are the two Bozeman schools, which are setting the stage for what figures to be the state’s best crosstown showdown on Sept. 22, and Great Falls CMR (2-0).

Upcoming Class AA game of the week: Glacier figures to get its sternest challenge yet when it travels to face Butte (1-1), which hung tough early with No. 2 Bozeman before falling by 20.

Class A: The usual suspects are congregating near the top, led by Hamilton (2-0) and defending state champion Lewistown (2-0). Right there seemingly as always as well: No. 4 Dillon (1-0) and No. 5 Columbia Falls (2-0). The fifth name is familiar as well, though previously in the Class B ranks. No. 3 Bigfork (2-0) has made a seamless transition to its loftier digs, with routs of Polson and Ronan.

Upcoming Class A game of the week: Is Bigfork for real? The No. 3 Vikings will find out Friday when they travel to top-ranked Hamilton. Honorable mention: Dillon at Columbia Falls, the outcome potentially leaving room for Corvallis to join the top five for the first time since 406mtsports.com began keeping rankings in 2016.

The Week 1 rankings are:

Class AA

Glacier (2-0) Bozeman (2-0) Gallatin (2-0) CMR (2-0) Helena (1-1)

Class A