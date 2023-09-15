Bonneville Power Administration Plans Power Outages West of Kalispell 

The Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) has informed Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC) of planned power outages in northwest Montana on Monday, Sept. 18, at 5 a.m. and on Monday, Oct. 2, at 10 p.m.

“These outages are both expected to last less than 5 minutes,” according to a public notice from FEC, which explained that BPA is upgrading its transmission switching equipment.

The areas affected are west of Kalispell, in the Marion, Happy’s Inn, and Ashley Creek areas. Approximately 2,900 members of Flathead Electric Cooperative will be impacted. The Co-op will place automated calls to members affected by the planned outages.

Areas west of Kalispell impacted by the planned BPA power outages. Courtesy FEC

Kila and Batavia residents are encouraged to look carefully at maps reflecting the planned outage, as some parts of their communities are impacted, and others are not. Areas and lines impacted are shown in red in the maps below.

During the outages, impacted members outage can stay up to date by visiting the Co-op’s Outage Center at flatheadelectric.com/outage.

Members with questions may call the Co-op at 406-751-4483.