Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 173 Oakmont Lp.

Price: $750,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse

Square Feet: 1,864

Pride of ownership is evident in this impeccably maintained townhouse in the Meadow Lake Golf Community. The home features engineered hardwood floors, stone accented gas fireplace and an open kitchen area. The property also has a covered patio with a private landscaped backyard. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30013648

Kalispell

Where: 119 Owl Lp.

Price: $759,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,267

This beautiful custom-built home is just two years old and features solid surface flooring, solid core doors and a spacious open floor plan with plenty of room to enjoy easy living in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Kalispell. The home has an expansive three-car garage and covered back patio. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30012291

Somers

Where: 6096 U.S. Highway 93 S.

Price: $749,950

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,174

This retreat sits on nearly 1 acre of land overlooking Flathead Lake and has breathtaking views. The home features several updates with the kitchen boasting new floors, appliances and sleek counters. The property has plenty of storage and includes a double garage and additional shop area. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30013024

Whitefish

Where: 150 W. Emerald Dr.

Price: $749,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,308

This home sits on just over a half-acre right outside Whitefish city limits. The home features two living areas, an oversized two-car garage, wet bar, gas stove and fenced yard. It also includes an upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and double oven electric range. Granite Ridge Realty

MLS Number: 30004821

