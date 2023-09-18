Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $750,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 173 Oakmont Lp.
Price: $750,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath townhouse
Square Feet: 1,864
Pride of ownership is evident in this impeccably maintained townhouse in the Meadow Lake Golf Community. The home features engineered hardwood floors, stone accented gas fireplace and an open kitchen area. The property also has a covered patio with a private landscaped backyard. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30013648
Kalispell
Where: 119 Owl Lp.
Price: $759,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,267
This beautiful custom-built home is just two years old and features solid surface flooring, solid core doors and a spacious open floor plan with plenty of room to enjoy easy living in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Kalispell. The home has an expansive three-car garage and covered back patio. NextHome Northwest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30012291
Somers
Where: 6096 U.S. Highway 93 S.
Price: $749,950
What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,174
This retreat sits on nearly 1 acre of land overlooking Flathead Lake and has breathtaking views. The home features several updates with the kitchen boasting new floors, appliances and sleek counters. The property has plenty of storage and includes a double garage and additional shop area. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30013024
Whitefish
Where: 150 W. Emerald Dr.
Price: $749,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,308
This home sits on just over a half-acre right outside Whitefish city limits. The home features two living areas, an oversized two-car garage, wet bar, gas stove and fenced yard. It also includes an upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and double oven electric range. Granite Ridge Realty
MLS Number: 30004821
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.