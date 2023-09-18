Libby Woman Dies After Jumping Out of Vehicle on Highway 2

A 32-year-old Libby woman died Friday night when she jumped out of a moving vehicle on U.S. Highway 2 following an altercation with the driver near Happy’s Inn in Lincoln County, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Chevy Tahoe at 10:15 p.m. was traveling westbound on Highway 2 when the passenger became upset with the 56-year-old female driver during an altercation. The passenger demanded to be let out at Happy’s Inn, but the driver did not stop, prompting the passenger to jump out before the vehicle came to a stop. She rolled several feet and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release.

Alcohol is suspected in the incident.