Polson Police Officer Arrested on Child Sex Abuse Charges

An officer at the Polson Police Department (PPD) was arrested last week on sexual abuse of children charges, according to a Sept. 14 press release.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sept. 13 arrested Matthew Timm on the felony charge but offered no further details, other than to say the investigation is ongoing. The PPD is cooperating with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Department of Justice, according to the release.

The PPD will continue to work with partnering law enforcement agencies and an internal employment investigation is also ongoing, the release states.

“Our fundamental duty as officers is to serve mankind, safeguard lives and property, to protect the innocent against deception, the weak against oppression or intimidation, and the peaceful against violence or disorder,” Polson Police Chief George Simpson said in a statement. “This is the mission, and we all took the oath dedicating ourselves to justice and honor. Officers who are found not honoring the oath have no place in this department.”