Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $625,000

Kila

Where: 1175 Rogers Lake Rd.

Price: $600,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,728

Discover a haven of peace and boundless space in this home on a 12.72-acre parcel in the Rogers Lake community. Updates include a recently installed septic system, updated electrical infrastructure and newer hot water heater. It also has a roomy detached garage and workshop and newly built wraparound deck. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30011680

Marion

Where: 1245 Homesteaders Way

Price: $624,998

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,616

This new home is located on a nicely wooded 1.44-acre lot just minutes from Bitterroot Lake public access. It features granite and quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and a beautiful master bedroom. It also boasts an oversized garage, large covered porch and back patio. Glacier Park Realty

MLS Number: 30012384

Kalispell

Where: 179 Arbour Dr.

Price: $639,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,304

This well-maintained home is located in the desirable Country Estates neighborhood on a spacious 0.49-acre lot. It includes a double garage, updated stainless steel appliances and premium window treatments. The exterior features a new roof and a huge composite wood deck. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30013486

Bigfork

Where: 28 Mackenzie Ln.

Price: $625,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,052

This ranch-style home has an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and is located in the desirable Crestview Estates. It features granite counters, hardwood floors, custom lighting, oversized garage, RV parking and private fenced backyard for entertaining. The roof was just replaced. Montana Real Estate Group

MLS Number: 30012433

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].