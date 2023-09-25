Kalispell Man Arrested Following Standoff

A 28-year-old Kalispell man on Saturday night was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman and barricading himself inside a westside apartment, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) press release.

Trevor Berggren was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on a felony charge of strangulation of a partner or family member and a second felony charge of assault with a weapon on a $50,000 bond.

KPD officers on Sept. 23 at 11:36 p.m. responded to a report of a physical disturbance between a male and a female at an apartment complex on the city’s west side, according to the release.

Upon arrival, authorities removed the woman from the scene and first responders treated her for minor injuries.

Berggren then barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to submit to arrest. The Northwest Montana Regional SWAT and crisis negotiation teams responded to the scene, and he was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact KPD officer Cory Clarke at (406) 758-7780.