Marion Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl and Meth Trafficking

A 40-year-old Marion man who admitted to distributing fentanyl pills and methamphetamine in Flathead County was sentenced Sept. 27 to 10 years and one month in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Roger Ossie Nickerson pleaded guilty in May to distribution of controlled substances before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen.

According to court documents, an undercover agent with the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force purchased fentanyl from Nickerson in June 2022. Law enforcement also received information from a source who purchased pills and meth from Nickerson that he was distributing drugs.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliot prosecuted the case.