Human Remains Found on Blackfeet Indian Reservation

The FBI is working to recover human remains found on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation after law enforcement was notified on Sept. 27, according to an FBI press release.

FBI Salt Lake City’s Evidence Response Team has been deployed to recover the remains and process the location where they were found. Other agencies involved include the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services and several other local law enforcement partners.

The investigation is ongoing, and the FBI is not releasing any other information at this time, the release states.