Kalispell Man Sentenced for Meth, Fentanyl Trafficking

A 30-year-old Kalispell man accused of trafficking thousands of fentanyl pills and pounds of methamphetamine was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Justin Jose Romo pleaded guilty in June to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances before U.S. District Jude Donald W. Molloy.

According to court documents, a Northwest Drug Task Force investigation determined that Romo was distributing pound quantities of meth and thousands of fentanyl pills and possessed firearms on multiple occasions between March 2022 and September 2022.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case.