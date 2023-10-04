Idaho Woman Killed in Head-on Collision Near Marion

A 43-year-old Idaho woman on Sunday morning died following a head-on vehicle collision outside of Marion on U.S. Highway 2, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).
On Oct. 1 at 11:52 a.m., the woman was driving eastbound in a GMC Acadia when she partially drove into the westbound lane at mile marker 103.5 on Highway 2. The SUV, which was occupying both lanes, struck a Chevy Colorado pickup truck driving westbound.
The driver, a 22-year-old Kalispell man, was transported to Logan Health by ALERT Air Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to MHP.
The woman died at the scene. She was wearing her lap seatbelt but not her shoulder belt.
