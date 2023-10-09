Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $900,000

Kalispell

Where: 1815 Church Dr.

Price: $875,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,000

This beautiful new custom home has a three-car garage and sits on 5 acres. It has hickory hardwood floors, tile floors, granite counters, new sod and underground sprinklers. Enjoy awesome views of Glacier National Park and Whitefish Mountain Resort. Glacier Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30007636

Lakeside

Where: 1091 Lakeside Blvd.

Price: $899,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,198

This beautiful home is within walking distance of Volunteer Park, downtown Lakeside and Flathead Lake. It has been completely updated with wood floors, granite counters and tile throughout. The property includes a heated shop building with attached carport and full RV hookups. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30013269

Marion

Where: 120 Alberta Dr.

Price: $895,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,301

This immaculately maintained custom home sits on 5 acres just a stone’s throw away from the glistening shores of Bitterroot Lake. It has an unfinished basement and features a three-car garage that has ample space for a workshop and an apartment above. A park and boat launch are just 1.6 miles away. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30011174

Whitefish

Where: 820 Latigo Ln.

Price: $899,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,640

This renovated home in the highly sought after Northwoods Subdivision offers the perfect blend of luxury, comfort and natural beauty. The kitchen has quartz counters, hickory cabinets and built-in appliances. Other features include natural hardwood floors, two media rooms and a large detached garage/shop. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30011576

