Kalispell Public Schools Ask Community to Complete Superintendent Search Survey           

The Kalispell Public Schools (KPS) are asking community members to fill out a survey that will help guide the school board as it selects the district’s next superintendent. The survey can be found here and will be open until Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

The survey is anonymous and asks individuals to share their thoughts on the most critical functions and qualities of the superintendent. The Montana School Boards Association (MTSBA) is administering the survey on behalf of the school district. MTSBA has been hired by the district to assist in conducting the search, as it has in previous superintendent searches.

The position is currently filled by interim Superintendent Randy Cline, who stepped into the role after former KPS Superintendent Micah Hill left to lead the Missoula County Public Schools in June.

After reviewing five applications for a full-time superintendent last April, the Kalispell school board voted to pursue an interim superintendent and conduct a new search during the 2023-24 school year, citing a limited applicant pool.

The school board will conduct a superintendent profile activity at its Oct. 24 work session, which will take place at 6 p.m. in the Flathead High School flex room.