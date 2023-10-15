I love living in Kalispell. My husband and I moved here in 2009 with our one-year-old daughter and have never talked about leaving. Two of our three children were born here and they all want to live here when they grow up. Looking back, it’s amazing how much Kalispell has changed even since we arrived. Back then, downtown Kalispell was largely a Great Recession ghost town—what is now Bias Brewing was an empty building, the shell of a stone countertop business, and The Toggery was a defunct arts and crafts shop. Now downtown Kalispell is thriving and inviting.

Of course, we still have challenges. Instead of the economic depression and rampant unemployment we faced 15 years ago, Kalispell is now dealing with issues arising from unprecedented growth.

I support Ryan Hunter for city council because of the clear-eyed approach he takes to solving the city’s current problems. We cannot wish away this growth and failing to plan for it will only result in unappealing sprawl and the loss of wild and open spaces. Ryan Hunter has a degree in urban planning and works for Flathead Land Trust. I cannot imagine a better combination of skills to guide Kalispell into a beautiful future of livability and balance between infrastructure and open land.

In short, Ryan Hunter is working for smart growth, striving for a Kalispell where workers can afford housing, our wetlands and wild spaces are preserved, and our downtown core is walkable, thriving, and welcoming to visitors and residents alike. I wholeheartedly support his re-election to the Kalispell City Council.

Katie Cantrell

Kalispell