Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $850,000

Lakeside

Where: 164 Sunset Ridge

Price: $829,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,993

Gaze out over Flathead Lake and sweeping mountain vistas from this home in the desirable Mission View Terrace community. It features a spacious balcony, propane fireplace, bonus room and detached two-car garage. The home also includes private Flathead Lake access with a boat launch and community park. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30014780

Kalispell

Where: 131 Owl Lp.

Price: $824,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,486

This spacious single-level home has vaulted ceilings and is located in a highly desirable neighborhood near Glacier High School and Kalispell’s shopping centers. No detail was overlooked with this one, from the large tiled shower to the craftmanship in the kitchen area. Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana

MLS Number: 30014277

Kila

Where: 325 Third St.

Price: $849,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,433

Welcome to your brand new mountain modern home nestled in the trees on more than 1 acre. It features an expansive designated office and versatile bonus space that can be used as a theater, media room or gym. The home has a great open floor plan, high ceilings and large windows that allow for breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30013641

Whitefish

Where: 1622 E. Lakeshore Dr.

Price: $849,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,056

This cabin/duplex or single-level home has lake access with boat slips available. The home was once part of an old lake camp and each side has two bedrooms, bath and full kitchen. There is a great opportunity with this fixer-upper to live in one unit and rent the other for income. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30013395

