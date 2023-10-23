Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $925,000

Whitefish

Where: 5012 Tumblehome Ave.

Price: $915,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,122

This recently updated home in the desirable Lakes Village has an open and well-thought-out floor plan with tall ceilings and a warm fireplace. It also has a spacious patio in the fenced, manicured backyard. The detached, oversized doubled garage is great for a couple cars and your toys. RE/MAX Whitefish

MLS Number: 30013712

Kalispell

Where: 26 Velva Dr.

Price: $925,000

What: Five-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,905

This home in the highly sought-after location in Buffalo Stage subdivision features engineered wood flooring and custom closet systems and wood blinds. The gorgeous kitchen has a large island, granite counters, stainless appliances and opens to the formal dining area. It also has huge windows and vaulted ceilings. Glacier Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30014373

Lakeside

Where: 600 Grayling Rd.

Price: $924,500

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,021

This brand-new home on a large lot is nestled in the well-established Spurwing neighborhood in Lakeside. It has a large open floor plan with high-end finishes throughout. The home features a propane furnace and fireplace, stainless steel appliances and butler’s pantry. Montana Real Estate Associates

MLS Number: 30004478

Whitefish

Where: 241 Boulders Rd.

Price: $925,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath condo

Square Feet: 1,022

This modern luxury condo in Whitefish’s Quarry development is close to restaurants, skiing and shopping. The home features a big deck with great views and is being sold fully furnished. Approved for nightly rentals, the Quarry clubhouse includes a lounge, hot tub, workout area and pool. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30003586

