Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $525,000

Whitefish
Where: 6103 Monterra Ave.
Price: $549,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath condo
Square Feet: 1,204
This well-appointed and beautifully maintained condo is fully furnished and features a spacious kitchen with granite counters, a separate living and dining room and attached single-car garage. It also has a large covered patio and includes access to the clubhouse with a swimming pool and hot tub. Revel Real Estate
MLS Number: 30010854
Kalispell
Where: 976 N. Camas Ln.
Price: $525,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,282
This beautifully maintained Meadows Edge home has a fenced yard with an expanded patio, shed and underground sprinklers. Multiple upgrades include tile backsplash in the kitchen and closet built-ins. The desirable West Valley location features easy access to the bypass. NextHome Northwest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30014758
Bigfork
Where: 318 Old Sawyer Way
Price: $535,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath townhome
Square Feet: 1,269
This immaculate single-level townhome in Mill Creek has an open floor plan and extensive landscaping. The home features vaulted ceilings, large windows and spacious kitchen with quartz counters. It also has a cozy fireplace in the living area and privacy fenced yard. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30014790
Lakeside
Where: 706 Stoner Lp.
Price: $529,000
What: Three-bedroom, four-bath condo
Square Feet: 1,912
This well-maintained condo in the heart of Lakeside features beautiful Flathead Lake and mountain views. It has a cozy propane fireplace, three patios, a garage, new appliances, new roof and new boiler. The condo also includes an additional parking space and a fenced backyard. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30012900
