Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $525,000

Whitefish

Where: 6103 Monterra Ave.

Price: $549,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath condo

Square Feet: 1,204

This well-appointed and beautifully maintained condo is fully furnished and features a spacious kitchen with granite counters, a separate living and dining room and attached single-car garage. It also has a large covered patio and includes access to the clubhouse with a swimming pool and hot tub. Revel Real Estate

MLS Number: 30010854

Kalispell

Where: 976 N. Camas Ln.

Price: $525,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,282

This beautifully maintained Meadows Edge home has a fenced yard with an expanded patio, shed and underground sprinklers. Multiple upgrades include tile backsplash in the kitchen and closet built-ins. The desirable West Valley location features easy access to the bypass. NextHome Northwest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30014758

Bigfork

Where: 318 Old Sawyer Way

Price: $535,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath townhome

Square Feet: 1,269

This immaculate single-level townhome in Mill Creek has an open floor plan and extensive landscaping. The home features vaulted ceilings, large windows and spacious kitchen with quartz counters. It also has a cozy fireplace in the living area and privacy fenced yard. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30014790

Lakeside

Where: 706 Stoner Lp.

Price: $529,000

What: Three-bedroom, four-bath condo

Square Feet: 1,912

This well-maintained condo in the heart of Lakeside features beautiful Flathead Lake and mountain views. It has a cozy propane fireplace, three patios, a garage, new appliances, new roof and new boiler. The condo also includes an additional parking space and a fenced backyard. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30012900

